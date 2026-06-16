Two arrested after Glastonbury fire
Two arrests have been made as part of the police investigation into a fire in Glastonbury on Saturday (13 June).
We were called to the incident in Beckery New Road at 8.15pm where three caravans were damaged by fire and a neighbouring building also sustained damage.
Two people, a man in his forties, and a woman in her twenties, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of arson, arson with intent to endanger life and assault of an emergency worker. They have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.
Our investigation is continuing and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us online or by calling 101, using the reference number 5226163150.
Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226163150, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.