Two arrested after Glastonbury fire

Two arrests have been made as part of the police investigation into a fire in Glastonbury on Saturday (13 June).

We were called to the incident in Beckery New Road at 8.15pm where three caravans were damaged by fire and a neighbouring building also sustained damage.

Two people, a man in his forties, and a woman in her twenties, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of arson, arson with intent to endanger life and assault of an emergency worker. They have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Our investigation is continuing and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us online or by calling 101, using the reference number 5226163150.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111.