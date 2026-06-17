Two charged after M5 closed on two separate occasions

Two people are appearing in court this week after being charged with causing a public nuisance.

Jason Martin, aged 37 of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 16 June).

The charges follow an incident on Sunday 14 June in which the north and southbound carriageways on the M5 were closed at the Avonmouth junction for several hours.

Iona Coleman, aged 31 from East Huntspill, was also charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following an incident on the M5 on Monday evening (15 June) where the motorway was again closed in both directions between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea).

She is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 17 June).

Both Martin and Coleman were remanded into police custody ahead of their court hearings. Martin was later released by the court on conditional bail.