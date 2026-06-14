Witness appeal after A358 fatal collision near Ilminster

A man has died in a collision on the A358 near Ilminster.

A collision involving two vehicles happened close to the Broadway Street junction at about 10-10.10am this morning (Sunday 14 June).

Sadly, a man who was driving the van sadly at the scene. The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by a specially-trained officer. Our sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

The road was closed for a number of hours for investigation work to be carried out and we are grateful for the public’s patience while we dealt with the incident. It has now reopened.

Officers have spoken to witnesses at the scene, however we still wish to hear from anyone else who can assist our enquiries, including anyone with dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the collision.

Please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226163524.