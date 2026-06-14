Witness appeal after man injured in fail-to-stop collision

A police investigation is taking place after a man was seriously injured in a collision with a car which failed to stop.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Place, Easton, Bristol, at about 11am on Friday 12 June.

A man in his 20s was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The man’s family have been informed and will be updated throughout our investigation.

Initial enquiries suggest the collision came after an altercation between two groups of men.

The injured man is understood to have arrived at the location in a silver / grey Seat Leon.

He was on foot when injured in a collision with a black Mini Cooper, the driver failed to stop and drove the car away in the direction of Stapleton Road and St Marks.

A second man, who has also arrived at the scene in the Seat Leon, sustained minor physical injuries too.

At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with officers.

We would also ask people to check whether they have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area at the time. We would particularly wish to hear from anyone who saw a 08-registration black Mini Cooper on Friday afternoon in east Bristol.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the reference 5226161816.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 on using their online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information