Witness appeal after threats made in Patchway

We are appealing for information relating to an incident of public order in Patchway.

Two men were reported for making threats to a group of people standing on green space beside Norton House at around 4pm on Monday 18 May.

They parked a white Audi estate in a car park on the Parade before approaching the group with weapons, asking for the whereabouts of a man in a threatening manner.

Glass to the front door of Norton House was also smashed during the incident and the offenders then fled the scene in a white Audi in the direction of Conniston Road.

The offenders have been described as men, with the first being described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build, in his late forties, with short grey hair, stubble, who was wearing black clothing and was carrying a hammer and a knife.

The second man is described to be tall, of slim build, around 25-35 years old, who was wearing shorts, a jacket, a blue face mask, and was carrying a black pole.

The incident happened near a school, which is unconnected to the investigation, and there were no physical injuries.

We have arrested a man on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, and he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Stephen Baines said: “We are aware this incident has caused some concern in the community, but we want to assure residents that a thorough investigation is being carried out, and we do not expect there to be any threat to the wider public. “We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident, and we would appeal to anybody with information which could assist our investigation, no matter how trivial it may seem, to contact us.”

We are appealing to any witnesses and those with information on the identities of the suspects to contact as on 101 quoting 5226136314 or complete our online appeals form.