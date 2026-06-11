Witness appeal after threats made to driver in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving threats and criminal damage to a vehicle in Bristol.

A woman driving a red 2026 Ford Puma was with her son when she reported being followed by a man and a woman in a white Vauxhall in Knowle between 9.40am and 10am on Monday 25 May.

A woman then got out of the white Vauxhall and made threats to the victim and her child before pulling off her wing mirror near the traffic lights outside the Aldi supermarket on Wills Road.

The offenders then left the scene after a member of a public, a man in a green Jeep, shouted at them.

We have spoken to the victim and have maintained contact with her while enquiries continue and have carried out extensive CCTV and intelligence checks.

We would now like to speak to any witnesses, especially the man in the green Jeep who intervened during the incident, to contact us.

Anybody with other information, as well as CCTV and dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, are also asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5226143160 or complete our online appeals form.