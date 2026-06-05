Witness appeal after vehicle stolen

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage in relation to the theft of a stolen vehicle in Somerset.

A blue Mercedes CLA AMG line was stolen from a property off Strap Lane, North Brewham, near Shepton Mallet, at around 12am today (Friday 6 June).

Officers attended the scene following the report of the incident and an account was taken from the victim, intelligence checks have been conducted, and CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will continue as part of an ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses, those with information, or anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226154458 or complete our online appeals form.