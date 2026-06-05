Witness appeal after vehicle stolen
We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage in relation to the theft of a stolen vehicle in Somerset.
A blue Mercedes CLA AMG line was stolen from a property off Strap Lane, North Brewham, near Shepton Mallet, at around 12am today (Friday 6 June).
Officers attended the scene following the report of the incident and an account was taken from the victim, intelligence checks have been conducted, and CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will continue as part of an ongoing investigation.
Any witnesses, those with information, or anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226154458 or complete our online appeals form.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226154458, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.