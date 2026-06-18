Witness appeal after Wells public order incident

We are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident involving a number of teenagers in Wells.

We received a report of an incident involving a number of teenage boys and girls in the city centre between 6.50pm and 8pm on Tuesday 9 June.

The public order incident was reported to have started at Wells Bus Station before moving to High Street and St Cuthberts Street before ending near a retailer on Tucker Street.

Descriptions of three people involved in the disorder have been given. The first is described to be a male, believed to be of Eastern European or Turkish heritage, with medium length brown hair, who was wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jogging bottoms who was carrying a ‘man bag’.

Two females, both with blond hair wearing black hooded jumpers, one of whom had the hood up, were also in the company of other teenage boys during the incident. We haven’t been able to establish any further details surrounding their descriptions.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries, have spoken to witnesses and have taken initial accounts from the involved parties while investigations continue.

We are now appealing to any witnesses to the incident and anybody with relevant CCTV, dash cam, or mobile phone footage to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

Anybody with information or footage, no matter how insignificant it may seem, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226159132