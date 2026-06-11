Witness appeal following serious collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage in connection with a collision which left a pedestrian with potentially life-changing injuries in Bristol.

We were called to a collision involving a red and white e-bike and an 80-year-old man on the A38 Gloucester Road at around 10.05pm last night (Wednesday 10 June).

The man was crossing the road near the Quarrington Road junction when he was involved in a collision, and he has since been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries where he remains. His next of kin have been informed.

We are carrying out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and are now appealing to anybody with information or those with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward while enquiries continue.

A man, in his forties, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

Anybody who can assist our enquiries are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226160339 or complete our online appeals form.