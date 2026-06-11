Witness appeal linked to M5 dangerous driving investigation

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with relevant dashcam footage in relation to a report of dangerous driving on the M5 in Somerset.

A Ford Focus ST was reported to have been swerving between lanes at excess speed, on the southbound carriageway between junction 16 (Almondsbury) and junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare), between 10.30am and 11am on Sunday 7 June.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, intelligence checks have been conducted, and witness statements have been taken while investigations continue.

A man, in his thirties, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while above the alcohol limit, and possession of a class A drug and has been released under investigation.

We are now appealing to anybody who may have relevant dashcam footage at around the time of the incident, or of a vehicle matching the description above beforehand, to contact us.

Anybody who can assist with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226156526 or complete our online appeals form.