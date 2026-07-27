Appeal after Mini stolen in burglary
We are investigating burglaries at four units in Crowne Trading Estate, in Shepton Mallet, which were reported to us at around 8.15am on Wednesday 15 July.
A distinctive 1973 green Austin Mini pick-up was estimated to have been stolen from a unit between 12.30am and 7.30am that morning.
Tools of a significant value were also stolen from the same unit, photographic equipment was taken from another, while windows were broken but no entry gained to two others.
We are making enquiries and remain in contact with the victims, who have suffered financial harm and have understandably been left distressed by the incident. The investigation continues.
We do not believe these burglaries are targeted and would appeal to witnesses, anybody with information about the incident and the whereabouts of the Mini, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage at around the time of the incident, to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226196733, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.