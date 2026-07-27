Appeal after Mini stolen in burglary

We are investigating burglaries at four units in Crowne Trading Estate, in Shepton Mallet, which were reported to us at around 8.15am on Wednesday 15 July.

A distinctive 1973 green Austin Mini pick-up was estimated to have been stolen from a unit between 12.30am and 7.30am that morning.

Tools of a significant value were also stolen from the same unit, photographic equipment was taken from another, while windows were broken but no entry gained to two others.

We are making enquiries and remain in contact with the victims, who have suffered financial harm and have understandably been left distressed by the incident. The investigation continues.

We do not believe these burglaries are targeted and would appeal to witnesses, anybody with information about the incident and the whereabouts of the Mini, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage at around the time of the incident, to contact us.