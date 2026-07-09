Appeal after serious Warmley collision
Officers are at the scene of a serious collision in Deanery Road in Warmley.
At 9.57am we received a report that a man had been injured after becoming trapped between his lorry and another vehicle at the Esso petrol station, near Tesco.
The man was subsequently taken to hospital by the ambulance service with injuries described as life-threatening. His next of kin has been informed.
The petrol station forecourt has been closed while officers complete their investigations and is expected to remain closed for several more hours.
If you have any information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 using the reference number 5226190102.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226190102, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.