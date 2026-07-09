Appeal after serious Warmley collision

Officers are at the scene of a serious collision in Deanery Road in Warmley.

At 9.57am we received a report that a man had been injured after becoming trapped between his lorry and another vehicle at the Esso petrol station, near Tesco.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital by the ambulance service with injuries described as life-threatening. His next of kin has been informed.

The petrol station forecourt has been closed while officers complete their investigations and is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

If you have any information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 using the reference number 5226190102.