Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Westerleigh

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which occurred in Bristol on Friday (24 July).

The two-vehicle collision involved a black Audi A4 and a green Land Rover Defender and took place at around 9.15pm on Westerleigh Road, Westerleigh.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the driver of the Audi died at the scene.

His family has been updated, and they are being offered support by a specialist officer.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it.