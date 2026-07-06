Appeal to identify witness to collision in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision in Bath which left a pedestrian with life-changing injuries.

The incident took place on Broad Street, Bath, at around 10am on Tuesday 12 May.

A white van emerging from Saracen Street collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing the road at the time. The driver of the van made themselves known to police and is assisting us with our investigation.

We’re particularly keen to speak to an individual who is shown on CCTV standing outside Belushi’s Bar, Broad Street at the time of the collision and who may have witnessed what happened.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5225132206.