Arrest made following investigation into illegal casino – Bristol

Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal casino in Bristol.

Officers from the Harbourside Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside the Gambling Commission and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), carried out a search warrant at a premises in Lower College Street on Friday 10 July.

A 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of gambling offences. Both have since been released on bail for enquiries to continue.