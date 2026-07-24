Bath’s new police public enquiry office to open its doors next month

Bath Police Enquiry Office will relocate from its current location on Manvers Street to its new home on Monmouth Street on Wednesday 12 August, marking the opening of the new Bath Police Station.

The current enquiry office, Lewis House, will permanently close on Tuesday 11 August.

The opening marks the completion of a major refurbishment project following Avon and Somerset Police’s purchase of the former Plymouth House office building in 2023.

The investment will provide Bath with a modern, dedicated police station, bringing neighbourhood and response policing teams together alongside a public enquiry office in a highly accessible city centre location.

The new premises will replace current bases at Redbridge House on Lower Bristol Road and the One Stop Shop in Lewis House on Manvers Street, where the Neighbourhood Policing Team has been co-located in the city’s council offices.

Located in the centre of Bath, the new station places officers closer to the communities they serve and provides an accessible point of contact for residents, businesses and visitors. Its central location also supports policing of Bath’s busy hospitality and retail economy.

Designed with modern policing in mind, the building provides improved facilities for officers, staff and the public. Alongside a welcoming public enquiry office, it includes dedicated wellbeing and welfare spaces and has been designed using trauma-informed and inclusive design principles to create a supportive environment for both visitors and the workforce.

BANES Commander, Supt. Ronnie Lungu said:

“The opening of our new Bath Police Station is a significant milestone for policing in our city and one we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

“Having a dedicated police station in the heart of Bath gives us a visible and accessible base from which to serve our communities. Bringing our neighbourhood and response teams together in one location will help us work more closely together, share information more effectively and respond to the issues that matter most to local people.

“Just as importantly, the new enquiry office provides a welcoming space where residents, businesses and visitors can speak to us face to face. We hope the new station will become an important part of the community and demonstrates our long-term commitment to delivering outstanding policing in Bath.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said:

“This investment in a new, centrally located police station and enquiry office offers an improved service to residents of Bath and those visiting. It is part of delivering a more visible police presence for the public – which remains a priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“In addition to the accessible service to the public it will provide a much-needed base to enable officers to effectively engage with partners and communities, address local issues, and keep Bath a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Bath Police Enquiry Office will open at Bath Police Station, Monmouth Street, Bath, BA2 2EL on Wednesday 12 August.

For the latest opening times and more information, visit:

www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/police-stations/