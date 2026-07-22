CCTV appeal after assault at pub

We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a pub in Bath.

A man was talking to a friend in the beer garden of The Boathouse when another man assaulted him at around 4.55pm on Sunday 7 June.

The victim, a man in his thirties, is understood to have been involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male before the incident occurred.

We have maintained contact with the victim, who suffered a bruised neck and did not require hospital treatment, have spoken to witnesses, and have carried out a number of other enquiries while the investigation continues.

We have now reached the stage where we are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man, pictured, is described as white, of stocky build, between 55 and 65 years old, with short white hair, who is wearing glasses, blue and white trainers, blue trousers, a dark blue polo shirt, a grey hooded jacket and a green cap.

Anybody with information on the incident or on the identity of the man, pictured, is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226157810 or complete our online appeals form.