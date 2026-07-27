CCTV appeal after assaults in Weston-super-Mare

Police are investigating following an incident in Weston-super-Mare in which a man and a woman in their 40s were assaulted.

Two men were witnessed punching and kicking the male victim in an unprovoked attack outside Sass Café and bar on Saturday 20 June between 2.30am and 3.00am, which caused him to suffer fractured ribs, cuts and bruising.

The female victim was pushed to the floor and punched after attempting to intervene, causing minor injuries.

Following the assault the offenders, who were not known to either victim, ran off in the direction of the beach.

We’d like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with our inquiry.

They are described as:

White, around 6ft tall, with short brown hair, a beard, wearing abeige striped shirt and white trousers, and white trainers. White, around 5ft 8in tall, wearing a black top with JEWSON CLEVEDON written on the back, and a red cap.

Due to the top the second man is seen wearing, we have conducted enquiries with Jewson. We are grateful for its staff’s assistance but at this time the man’s identity remains unknown.

We are therefore keeping an open mind as to whether the man simply happens to be wearing a T-shirt with the business’ name on it. We would please ask the public keep an open mind also.