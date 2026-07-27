CCTV appeal after Bridgwater assault
We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a serious assault on another man in Bridgwater.
A 30-year-old man suffered a broken wrist which required surgery after being assaulted in Market Street at just after 3.30am on Sunday 5 July.
During the incident, the offender knocked the victim to the ground, where he continued to assault him.
The man in the images is described as white, of slim build, between 18 and 25 years old, with blond hair, and wearing a black polo shirt and grey trousers.
Officers have spoken to witnesses and carried out CCTV enquires as part of the ongoing investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226185521, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.