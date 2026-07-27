CCTV appeal after Bridgwater assault

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a serious assault on another man in Bridgwater.

A 30-year-old man suffered a broken wrist which required surgery after being assaulted in Market Street at just after 3.30am on Sunday 5 July.

During the incident, the offender knocked the victim to the ground, where he continued to assault him.

The man in the images is described as white, of slim build, between 18 and 25 years old, with blond hair, and wearing a black polo shirt and grey trousers.

Officers have spoken to witnesses and carried out CCTV enquires as part of the ongoing investigation.