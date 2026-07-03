CCTV appeal after incident of theft and assault

We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to an incident of theft and assault in Bath.

An unknown male lunged at a member of security staff with a knife after he was challenged about a suspected shoplifting offence at a supermarket in Shaftesbury Road at around 8.45pm on Wednesday April 8.

Nobody was physically harmed in the incident, and we have maintained contact with the victim and have offered him access to any support services he may benefit from.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries, have taken a statement from the victim, have conducted intelligence checks and we are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man, pictured, has been described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall, with short brown hair, who is wearing black shoes, blue shorts, and a black sweatshirt.

Anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, or of the incident itself is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226096268 or complete our online appeals form.