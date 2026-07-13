CCTV appeal after serious sexual assault
We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault in Bristol.
A child, in her mid-teens, was the victim of a serious sexual assault carried out by an unknown offender in the Portland Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday 20 June.
A member of public encountered the victim who disclosed the incident, and a report was immediately made to the police.
An extensive investigation is well underway, and we have maintained contact with the victim who has been offered access to any support services she feels she would benefit from.
CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out, and we are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.
The man, pictured, is described as being of Asian heritage, between 20 and 24 years old, of skinny build, with black curly hair, a goatee-style beard, who was wearing grey trousers, a grey and black jacket, white trainers, and who was riding a dark bicycle.
DC Caitlin Hiles, from our Criminal Investigations Department (CID), said: “This is an abhorrent incident which has caused great distress to the victim and their family, and safeguarding measures are in place to support them. We have maintained contact with the victim who is being regularly updated as the investigation progresses.
“We know incidents like this cause great concern in our community, and we can assure residents a thorough investigation is being carried out, we are treating this incident incredibly seriously and are working hard to identify the man responsible.
“We would appeal to anybody with CCTV or other relevant footage from the Portland Square and Cabot Circus areas from between 2.30am-3.30am to come forward, as well as anybody with information on the incident or on the identity of the man, pictured.”
Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.
If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via StreetSafe on the police uk website. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226169935, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.