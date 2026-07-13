CCTV appeal after serious sexual assault

We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

A child, in her mid-teens, was the victim of a serious sexual assault carried out by an unknown offender in the Portland Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday 20 June.

A member of public encountered the victim who disclosed the incident, and a report was immediately made to the police.

An extensive investigation is well underway, and we have maintained contact with the victim who has been offered access to any support services she feels she would benefit from.

CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out, and we are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man, pictured, is described as being of Asian heritage, between 20 and 24 years old, of skinny build, with black curly hair, a goatee-style beard, who was wearing grey trousers, a grey and black jacket, white trainers, and who was riding a dark bicycle.