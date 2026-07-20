CCTV appeal after shop theft in Worle

Officers investigating a shop theft near Weston-super-Mare are appealing for the public’s help.

They are keen to speak with the three women pictured as they believe they may be able to aid their enquiries into the theft which happened last month.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Monday 8 June at the TK Maxx in Worle.

A number of unknown suspects entered the store, selected several items and left the store without making an attempt to purchase the items.

The women we wish to identify and speak to are described as:

Person 1: Approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with dark long hair, in her early thirties. She is shown wearing a purple zip-up top, black leggings and white trainers.

Person 2: Approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with long brown hair, thought to be in her early thirties, wearing a black long-sleeved top, black leggings and white trainers.

Person 3: Approximately 5ft 6ins tall, in her late thirties, with long blonde hair. She is seen wearing a pink zip-up top, grey leggings and white trainers.

If you recognise any of the women pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5226161283.