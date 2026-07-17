CCTV appeal after woman pushed off bus

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person.

Officers are investigating an assault on a bus outside Bristol Temple Meads Railway Station earlier this year.

They would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could help their enquiries.

He is described as white, between 35-45 years old, of slim build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He has short, ginger hair and is shown wearing a black top and jeans, carrying a side bag.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday 25 March.

An unknown man assaulted a woman in her thirties as she was trying to get off. The suspect pushed himself against the female and proceeded to follow her before forcefully pushing her off the bus.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5226082285.