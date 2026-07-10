CCTV appeal following assault near nightclub

An investigation is ongoing following an assault on a man in his twenties outside Labyrinth night club on North Parade in Bath.

The assault, which did not result in injury, was carried out by two men and took place on Thursday 28 May at around 3am.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with our inquiry. We believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build, with blonde, slicked back hair with shaved sides, wearing a white puffer jacket with a black fur hood and blue skin tight jeans. He is described as having a non-local accent.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5226146105.