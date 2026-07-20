CCTV appeal linked to incident involving child on bus

We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident involving a child on a bus in Bristol.

A girl, who is in her teens, got on the number 45 bus to Redfield in the city centre at around 8.20pm on Saturday 4 July.

An unknown man then got on the bus shortly after the victim, sat on a seat opposite her before staring at her. The offender then committed an indecent act before disembarking the service near Aldi, in Redfield.

The offender did not expose himself or speak to the victim at any point during the incident.

The victim has understandably been left significantly distressed by the incident, and we have maintained contact with her and her family, as well as offer them access to any support services they may benefit from. We have carried out CCTV enquiries and intelligence checks while the investigation continues.

We are now releasing an image of a man we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries. The man, pictured, is described as white, in his mid-fifties to early sixties, of large build, who is wearing a blue turquoise top, cargo trousers, and a hat.

This is an awful incident which has understandably left the victim distressed and fearful and we would urge any witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

We take violence and sexual offences against women incredibly seriously and our enquiries are continuing at pace to identify the offender.

Any witnesses or those with information about the incident or the identity of the man, pictured, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5226185466 or complete our online appeals form.