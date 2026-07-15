Closure order secured against Bristol property linked to drugs and disorder

We have secured a closure order against a property in Bristol due to its ongoing association with drug supply and anti-social behaviour.

The three-month closure order was obtained against the property in Ashley Road, Montpelier, from Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 July.

Montpelier and St Werburghs Neighbourhood Policing Team, Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, and Places for People, the owner of the property, secured the order by demonstrating its links to criminality, which has caused significant distress to neighbouring residents.

The property has been linked to the use and supply of drugs, anti-social behaviour, loud arguments, and the aggressive behaviour of visitors to the property has also caused significant harassment and alarm to other people living in the area.

Discarded drug paraphernalia linked to the property has also caused public health concerns, which a neighbour paid to have cleaned up.

Tina McIvor, an Anti-Social Behaviour Coordinator for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Residents will be relieved to see the property has been boarded up and they can also take comfort from the fact that if anybody returns and attempts to enter it, they will be committing a crime and will face further prosecution. “We understand the distress and frustration residents would have felt while being subjected to this unacceptable behaviour, and we just hope this action demonstrates how committed we are to tackling such issues. “We encourage members of the community to continue to report behaviour of this nature, so we are aware of the scale of the problem and what resources are needed to tackle it.”

Evidence to secure the closure order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was gathered by Places for People, the Neighbourhood Policing Team, residents of Ashley Road and Tina McIvor, the Anti-Social Behaviour Coordinator for East Bristol.

The closure order is now in place for three months, which could be extended, and anybody who attempts to enter the property will be committing a criminal offence. While this order is in place, Places for People will work on the long-term future of the property.