Dangerous driving and trailer theft among offences uncovered in rural crackdown 

A multi-agency operation targeting rural crime in the Mendips led to one arrest, three seized vehicles and the recovery of a stolen trailer.

On Friday 17 July, specialist Avon and Somerset Police units joined forces with rangers from Mendip Hills National Landscape to tackle crime harming rural communities and endangering road users.

The co-ordinated response used community intelligence to identify a mix of offences and involved neighbourhood policing teams, mounted officers, roads policing units, off-road motorcyclists, response vehicles and two vehicle examiners.

As part of the operation, all towing vehicles were stopped and checked for compliance. In one instance, an untaxed vehicle was initially identified before officers soon discovered the horse trailer it was towing had been stolen.

In total, proactive efforts from police and partners resulted in:

Eighty-seven vehicle checks

Four vehicles stopped following community reporting

Three vehicles seized for motoring offences (e.g. no insurance, no tax, dangerous vehicle condition)

The recovery of a stolen trailer

One person arrested and investigated for drink/drug driving

A trailer prohibited from further use due to defective brakes

A commercial lorry prohibited from further use until taxed

One mobile phone offence reported

One red-light offence reported

While key enforcement was taking place on the rural road network, mounted and neighbourhood officers spoke to residents, local businesses, landowners and visitors to the Mendip Hills in Priddy, the Mineries, Blackdown, Wavering Down, Crook Peak, Hinton Charterhouse and surrounding communities. This provided reassurance and the opportunity to report issues directly to police – from rural offending and vehicle-related crime to fly-tipping and illegal waste activity spoiling the countryside.