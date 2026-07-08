Father convicted of murder following death of baby in Chard

A father who shook his four-week-old baby to death has been convicted of murder following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Tony Bartlett, 39, of Axminster in Devon, caused severe injuries to his baby son Atticus during an incident at the family home in Chard.

Bartlett had returned from a night out with Atticus’ mother on 16 July 2022 and was alone downstairs feeding his son, described in court as “fit and healthy”.

Atticus’ mother returned from upstairs to find her son looking “lifeless’ and taking his last unassisted breaths.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and neighbours, Atticus could not be saved. He was rushed to hospital, first in Somerset before being transferred to the Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died a week later.

Atticus (pictured above) was found to have suffered severe internal injuries to his brain, spinal cord and ribs.

Medical experts concluded the injuries were in keeping with recent severe head trauma and were “at the most severe end of the spectrum’.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Supt Lorett Spierenburg, said: “This is a devastating case in which a very young baby has lost his life as the direct result of a violent and cruel act. The loss of Atticus has had a profound effect on all those who loved him. “Tony Bartlett was alone with Atticus when he suffered these catastrophic injuries and the medical evidence gathered during the investigation proves he was solely responsible for causing them, despite his claims of innocence. “Our thoughts are very much with Atticus’ family who’ve had to endure a lengthy and complex police investigation, followed by a trial. They’ve shown great dignity and courage throughout. “Investigations like this are extremely harrowing and I’d like to thank all those who provided evidence and supported our investigation to establish the facts behind Atticus’ tragic death.”

Bartlett will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 July.