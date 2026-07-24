Father jailed for the murder of his baby son – Chard 

A father who shook his four-week-old baby to death has been jailed at a court hearing held earlier today (Friday 24 July).

Tony Bartlett, 39, of Axminster in Devon, caused severe injuries to his baby son Atticus during an incident at the family home in Chard.

He was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court and has now been sentenced at the same court to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years.

Bartlett had returned from a night out with Atticus’ mother on 16 July 2022 and was alone downstairs feeding his son, described in court as “fit and healthy”.

Atticus’ mother returned from upstairs to find her son looking “lifeless’ and taking his last unassisted breaths.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and neighbours, Atticus could not be saved. He was rushed to hospital, first in Somerset before being transferred to the Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died a week later.

Atticus (pictured below) was found to have suffered severe internal injuries to his brain, spinal cord and ribs.

Medical experts concluded the injuries were in keeping with recent severe head trauma and were “at the most severe end of the spectrum’.

Mr Justice Cavanagh praised neighbours for their efforts in trying to save Atticus.

He recognised how traumatic this had been for Atticus’ family, adding: “Atticus should have had a long and happy life – his life was ended before it really began.”

“He was very much loved and cherished during his very short life.”

Mr Justice Cavanagh accepted that Bartlett’s actions were neither planned or pre-meditated, but an act of sudden anger. He also said Bartlett had been a ‘loving parent’ before.

Addressing Bartlett, he added: “Atticus died as a result of very violent shaking by you.

“This terrible tragedy would not have happened if you were not so heavily intoxicated. You had a sudden fit of anger and vented that anger on your tiny baby son.

“In that brief moment you wanted to cause Atticus really serious injury.”

He added: “Nobody is more vulnerable and reliant on others than a blameless one-month-old baby. He could not stand up for himself…

“Atticus was in your sole care when you assaulted him.”