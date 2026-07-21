Force Awards: Celebrating courage, commitment and community

On Thursday 16 July, exceptional individuals were recognised at our Force Awards, celebrating the dedication, professionalism and community spirit shown by officers, staff and members of the public. Hosted at BAWA Healthcare and Leisure in Filton, the event highlighted and acknowledged inspiring acts of bravery and teamwork.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody, and the High Sheriff of Bristol Anne Nisbet were honoured to present July’s awards.

Those recognised included Police Constable Kenya Creed who responded to a report of a high-risk missing person and saved the life of a vulnerable individual in crisis. In a time-critical situation, she gathered crucial information and located the individual who needed immediate medical assistance. Throughout, she maintained clear communication with the Control Room to guide other officers to the location. She saved the individual’s life. For her brave and swift actions, she received a Royal Humane Society Award.

Police Constable Simon Ford was also recognised with a Royal Humane Society Award for his decisive and life-saving actions in January 2026. While on duty, he came across a member of the public who was giving CPR to an individual experiencing a medical emergency. PC Ford immediately obtained a defibrillator and took over CPR until paramedics arrived. Despite the challenging environment, with a number of onlookers who were under the influence of alcohol, he remained composed and focused on helping the individual. His sustained resuscitation efforts at such a critical time made a significant difference, enabling the individual to be transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Members of the public were also recognised at the awards for their brave and selfless actions. Kevin Stoker along with another member of the public were recipients of a Royal Humane Society Award for delivering first aid to an individual experiencing a medical emergency in a pub in November 2025. They immediately stepped forward to attempt to save the person’s life. They continued to support paramedics, giving the individual the best possible chance of survival. Furthermore, their intervention gave the individual’s family a chance to attend the scene to say goodbye to their loved one.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant and Major Crime Review Officer Joanne Smith were among those awarded Chief Constable Commendations. They played a central role in progressing a historic investigation. Over an extended period, they compiled evidence necessary to secure a conviction in a case that may have otherwise remained unsolved. Their team has also been acknowledged nationally, having recently received an NPCC Investigation Team of the Year Award.