Former officer sentenced for harassment and wasting police time

A former police officer has been sentenced after admitting charges of harassment and wasting police time.

Jack Wood, 32, a former police constable in Bristol, used a variety of fictitious email accounts and social media profiles to harass a former colleague and submit fabricated complaints about policing and crime levels in Bristol.

The messages, sent between October 2024 and October 2025, were sent to the police, as well as other public and community figures.

Wood, who was suspended for a separate matter in June 2024, resigned in January 2026. An accelerated misconduct hearing relating to this matter was held in January 2026 and found he’d committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned.

At a hearing held in Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Wednesday 22 July), Wood was sentenced to:

A 12-month community order, including a rehabilitation requirement for 20 days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order against the victim, set to run for three years.

He was also required to pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

During the hearing, Wood expressed remorse for his actions.

In sentencing, District Judge Orla Austin said Wood ’caused clear distress’ to the victim and his actions had a clear risk of ‘undermining’ Avon and Somerset Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “While we may never know what motivated him to act in this way, it’s clear his actions have had a significant and detrimental impact on his former colleagues, who he fully intended to undermine, harass and embarrass.

“Our priority continues to be making sure the affected members of our staff have all the support they need.”