Four charged in Weston-super-Mare rape investigation

Four people have been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Weston-super-Mare.

Detectives from our specialist serious sexual offences investigation team, Operation Bluestone, coordinated the arrests after receiving a report about a woman being threatened and raped at a property on Sunday 21 June.

The four people charged are as follows:

Tommy Campbell, 19 and from Weston-super-Mare, has been charged with six counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Rio Welling, 18 and from Weston-super-Mare, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of false imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with three counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A second 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with one count of rape, and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

They were all remanded in custody to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court later today (11 July).