Four charged with drugs conspiracy

**Issued on behalf of the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit**

Four people have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unt (SWROCU).

Ashley Leighton, 25, of Spencer Drive, Weston-Super-Mare; Anthony Calloway, 26, of York Road, Bedminster, Bristol; Caitlin Marie George, 29, of Headford Road, Knowle, Bristol; and Aimee Baldock, 41, of Dundridge Lane, St George, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 11 July and remanded in custody having been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

The four were arrested by SWROCU officers on Thursday 9 July along with three others who have been bailed pending further enquiries.

During the arrests, quantities of drugs were seized along with drug preparation equipment, cash and high value items.

Leighton, Calloway, George and Baldock will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 19 August 2026.