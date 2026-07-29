Investigation into fatal A30 collision near Crewkerne

An investigation is taking place following the death of a motorcyclist near Crewkerne on Monday 27 July.

A Honda CB 650 motorbike collided with a Ford Transit tipper truck, which was towing a trailer, at about 3.25pm on the A30 Yeovil Road.

The rider – a man in his forties – was travelling towards Crewkerne, near Lower Severalls Lane, at the time of the collision. He sadly died at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts and condolences are with them.

The truck driver was not physically injured and assisted officers with their enquiries at the scene.

The road was shut until approximately 4am the following morning to allow investigation work and vehicle recovery to be completed. We are grateful for the public’s patience while that work was carried out.

We wish to hear from any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to, or motorists with relevant dashcam footage, as part of our ongoing enquiries.