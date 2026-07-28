Investigation into indecent act on bus in Bristol

We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to our enquiries into a sexual offence reported on a bus in Bristol.

The incident happened on a number 76 bus at Monks Park Avenue, in Horfield, between 3.20pm-3.45pm on Monday 29 June.

An unknown man is said to have committed an indecent act before he disembarked the service opposite Aldi in Greystoke Avenue. One of the passengers later reported the incident to the police.

We have carried out a number of enquiries, including a trawl of CCTV, while the investigation continues.

We are now releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.