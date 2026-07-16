Man arrested in connection with rape investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Bristol.

The arrest comes as part of our ongoing investigation into a serious sexual assault on a child, in her mid-teens, that happened in the Portland Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday 20 June.

The victim has been offered access to any support services she feels she would benefit from.

CCTV enquiries were carried out and led to us making a public appeal for information earlier this week.

Officers have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of rape this afternoon (Thursday 16 July). He remains in custody.

Anybody with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5226169935 or complete our online appeals form.