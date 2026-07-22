Man charged over rape and sexual assault

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Bristol in which a teenage girl was raped and a second teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

Javed Orykhel, of Bedminster, an Afghan national whose self-defined ethnicity is Arab, has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of possession of a class B drug.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 18 July where he was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 August.

It follows the incident in Portland Square in the early hours of Saturday 20 June.

The victims, who are aged in their mid-teens, have been updated of this significant milestone in the police investigation and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.