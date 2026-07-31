Man charged with drug supply offences remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with multiple drug offences.

Andrew Williams, from Almondsbury, was arrested earlier this week and subsequently charged with the following offences:

Two counts of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin)

Possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine)

Possession of a class A drug (cocaine)

Possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

The 20-year-old appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 July.

He was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court in September.