Man charged with racially-aggravated offence after incident at protest

A 26-year-old man will appear in court today accused of making antisemitic comments during a protest.

Ryan Ferguson, from Netherton in Sefton, has been charged with causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

The charge follows a protest and counter-protest which took place in Bristol town centre on 7 March this year where he is accused of using antisemitic and racist language.

He will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court at 10am today (Tuesday 28 July).