Man charged with theft and burglary offences

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with multiple theft and burglary offences.

Connor Moore, from Croscombe Drive, Hartcliffe, has been charged with two counts of non-dwelling burglary, 12 counts of dwelling burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of acquiring or possessing criminal property.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a series of burglaries where cars have been taken in locations ranging from Bitton and Easter Compton through to Nailsea, Whitchurch and Swindon.

Detective Inspector Tim Mullins said: “We are taking robust action to tackle dwelling burglaries where vehicles are being targeted, using all available lines of enquiry to identify and bring offenders to justice. “We fully understand the significant distress and disruption these crimes cause to victims and their families, and we remain committed to preventing further offences and supporting those affected.”

Moore appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 July and was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 19 August.