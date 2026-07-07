Man jailed after investigation uncovers thousands of pounds of drugs

A 23-year-old man has been jailed after officers discovered more than £10,000 worth of drugs.

Casey Collins, of Kenmare Road, Knowle, was jailed at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 16 June after pleading guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin and for being in possession of criminal property.

The court was heard how officers pursued Collins on 12 February this year and, in the foot pursuit, Collins disposed of a phone in a bid to get away.

Following enquiries into Collins, officers seized several hundred pounds in cash and linked Collins to a drugs distribution line.

Officers conducted their investigation and, on Monday 13 April, arrested Collins at his address in Kenmare Road and found and seized crack cocaine and heroin from his house amounting to £17,320 in street value.

Along with the drugs, a further £2,000-worth of cash was located and some air-powered weapons.

Officer in the case, PC Jakob White, said: “The Neighbourhood Tasking Team are proactively dealing with drugs in the South Bristol community.

“The skills and experience on the team mean that drug dealing is being investigated and dealt with properly and effectively.

“Drug dealing brings harm, exploitation, and violence into our communities and this result shows that we will take firm action against those responsible and continue working to keep the public safe.”

Collins was jailed for three years and eight months. The Financial Investigations Team will now seek to recover assets to the value of Collins’ offending and consider a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.