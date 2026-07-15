Man jailed for five years for drug supply offences

A drug-dealer has been jailed for five years and seven months after quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were seized by officers.

Karl Burchell, 27, of Briary Road in Portishead, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 30 June after admitting the following charges:

Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine)

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Two counts of acquiring criminal property

Burchell was arrested in connection with a separate investigation in December 2025 at a property in Weston-super-Mare. On searching the property and a vehicle, officers found 143 grams of crack cocaine, 72.5 grams of heroin, and about £7,500 in cash.

In February 2026, he was arrested again at a property in Portishead, where officers found 40 grams of cocaine.