Man jailed for five years for drug supply offences
A drug-dealer has been jailed for five years and seven months after quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were seized by officers.
Karl Burchell, 27, of Briary Road in Portishead, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 30 June after admitting the following charges:
- Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine)
- Possession with intent to supply cocaine
- Possession with intent to supply heroin
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
- Two counts of acquiring criminal property
Burchell was arrested in connection with a separate investigation in December 2025 at a property in Weston-super-Mare. On searching the property and a vehicle, officers found 143 grams of crack cocaine, 72.5 grams of heroin, and about £7,500 in cash.
In February 2026, he was arrested again at a property in Portishead, where officers found 40 grams of cocaine.
Investigating officer PC Leon Brueford said: “Drug-dealers like Karl Burchell cause untold misery in our communities and we hope this result sends out a clear message that we’ll continue to disrupt this type of offending and pursue charges so those responsible can be brought to justice for their crimes.
“We hope this outcome shows that tackling drug-dealing and linked offences remains a priority for the police and information supplied by the public helps us build up a clear picture of where offences are taking place so we can plan and carry out proactive operations to arrest those responsible.”
You can find out more information on how to report drug-dealing and other drug-related offences here: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police – you can also report information through 101 or by visiting one of our enquiry offices.