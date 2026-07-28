Manslaughter conviction after 72-year-old man’s death in Keynsham

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter following a two-week re-trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Wayne Milsom, 51 and from Keynsham, was today (Tuesday 28 July) unanimously convicted in connection with the death of 72-year-old Stephen Ridgeway.

Mr Ridgeway, pictured below, died in hospital on Saturday 7 December 2024, after calling an ambulance to his home in Keynsham in the early hours of Sunday 3 November.

The court heard Mr Ridgeway told the ambulance emergency call-handler, and police who attended his home, he had been attacked by two men who forced their way into his home, demanding drugs.

Stephen said he was attacked after telling the men he did not know anything about any drugs. He said he had been kicked in the back, had a scratch to his neck from when he was threatened with his own kitchen knife, and a lump on his forehead.

Mr Ridgeway added he had broken his back the previous year and was in significant pain.

He was admitted to hospital, and found to have fractures to six ribs. The court heard he already suffered breathing problems but the chest trauma from the attack ultimately led to his death.

DNA from Milsom was found on the top Mr Ridgeway was wearing, and on items at the house in Tenby Road including a hammer, a champagne bottle and two knives.

Milsom admitted being at the house when Mr Ridgeway was injured, but denied manslaughter claiming Mr Ridgeway instigated the physical altercation. The jury did not agree with his version of events.

Milsom was acquitted of Mr Ridgeway’s murder in a trial last summer, but the jury failed to reach a verdict relating to manslaughter, which led to a re-trial taking place this month.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Wednesday 21 October.

Ryan Robbins, 35 and from Keynsham, also stood trial in 2025 accused of offences, including Mr Ridgeway’s murder, and was acquitted on all counts.