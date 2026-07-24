Nearly a quarter of drivers stopped during World Cup campaign arrested for drink or drug driving

Nearly one in four motorists stopped by police in Avon and Somerset during a dedicated drink and drug driving campaign linked to the FIFA Men’s World Cup were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

Operation Limit ran throughout the tournament, with Roads Policing officers carrying out proactive patrols across the force area to identify drivers impaired through drink or drugs and prevent serious harm on our roads.

Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ behaviours linked to the highest risk of serious and fatal collisions. In Avon and Somerset, around a quarter of fatal collisions in 2025 involved drink and/or drug driving as a contributing factor.

During dedicated Operation Limit enforcement shifts, primarily centred around England fixtures, Roads Policing officers stopped 465 motorists. Those proactive patrols resulted in 113 arrests for suspected drink and drug driving offences, almost one arrest for every four vehicles stopped.*

The figures also highlight the growing prevalence of drug driving. Of the suspected offences identified during the campaign:

82 related to suspected drug driving.

31 related to suspected drink driving.

The majority of those arrested were male (85 per cent), while more than half (57 per cent) were aged between 25 and 40 years old. A further 25 per cent were aged between 41 and 60.

The operation also demonstrated the value of proactive and intelligence-led policing, with 21 arrests following intelligence-led stops and a further 13 resulting from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) activations.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Boiles said:

“Operation Limit is about preventing harm by identifying drivers who are under the influence of drink or drugs before they have the opportunity to cause a serious or fatal collision.

“While drink driving remains a significant concern, the results from this operation show that drug driving continues to be an increasingly prevalent issue on our roads. Since officers gained the ability to routinely test for drugs at the roadside, we’ve seen first-hand just how widespread it has become.

“Every driver who chooses to get behind the wheel while impaired is making a decision that puts themselves and everyone else at risk. Through proactive patrols, intelligence-led policing and information provided by the public, we will continue to target those who make that choice.”

Operation Limit formed part of a national campaign to reduce drink and drug driving during the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Many of the arrests followed information provided by members of the public about people suspected of regularly driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Inspector Boiles added:

“If you know or suspect someone is regularly driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, please tell us. The information you provide helps build our intelligence picture, allowing us to target our activity where it is needed most. It could ultimately prevent a serious or fatal collision.”

The operation also reinforced the links between roads policing and wider crime. Of those arrested during the campaign, 16 were known to police as previous domestic abuse or violence against women and girls (DA/VAWG) offenders, highlighting how proactive enforcement on the road network can identify people linked to other forms of offending as well as improving road safety.

“Roads Policing is about far more than enforcing traffic laws,” added Insp. Boiles.

“The people we stop are sometimes linked to other forms of offending, including domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. Every proactive stop is an opportunity to identify risk, safeguard victims and take action where it’s needed. That’s why Roads Policing plays an important role not only in preventing collisions, but also in protecting our communities from wider harm.”

*These figures relate specifically to Operation Limit activity and do not include routine roads policing enforcement carried out during the same period.

How to report a suspected drink or drug driver

Most drink and drug drivers are repeat offenders. Reporting someone you know or suspect regularly drives under the influence of drink or drugs could prevent a serious or fatal collision.

You can tell us what you know anonymously by filling in our online form or scanning the QR code above.

If it’s happening now, always call 999.