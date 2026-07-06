Pair jailed for firing gun at car in Yeovil

Two “dangerous” men who fired a pistol at a moving car in Yeovil last year have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The 31-year-olds, James McGuinness, of White Mead in Yeovil, and Junior Renford, of London, were found guilty of attempted murder and firearms offences in connection with the incident in Bofors Park trading estate in October 2025.

Shortly after midday on Wednesday 1 October, the pair drove into the trading estate in McGuinness’ red Dodge Nitro chasing the victims’ vehicle and shooting at it with a pistol.

Fortunately, the two occupants of the car they shot at escaped uninjured.

In the following days, McGuinness and Renford were both arrested as part of the police investigation and later jointly charged with the following offences:

Attempted murder

Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

Possession of a firearm whilst prohibited for life

Possession of ammunition without a certificate.

McGuinness was additionally charged with possession of a stun taser.

They each denied the offences, however, a jury at Taunton Crown Court found them both guilty of each count.

They were sentenced at the same court on Friday 3 July to 30 years in prison.