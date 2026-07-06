Pair jailed for firing gun at car in Yeovil
Two “dangerous” men who fired a pistol at a moving car in Yeovil last year have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The 31-year-olds, James McGuinness, of White Mead in Yeovil, and Junior Renford, of London, were found guilty of attempted murder and firearms offences in connection with the incident in Bofors Park trading estate in October 2025.
Shortly after midday on Wednesday 1 October, the pair drove into the trading estate in McGuinness’ red Dodge Nitro chasing the victims’ vehicle and shooting at it with a pistol.
Fortunately, the two occupants of the car they shot at escaped uninjured.
In the following days, McGuinness and Renford were both arrested as part of the police investigation and later jointly charged with the following offences:
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life
- Possession of a firearm whilst prohibited for life
- Possession of ammunition without a certificate.
McGuinness was additionally charged with possession of a stun taser.
They each denied the offences, however, a jury at Taunton Crown Court found them both guilty of each count.
They were sentenced at the same court on Friday 3 July to 30 years in prison.
Detective Constable Josh Hawkins said: “McGuinness and Renford showed a total disregard for anyone’s wellbeing when they decided to chase the victims through Yeovil while firing a pistol at them in what appeared to be a targeted attack.
“It’s only through sheer luck that the victims were uninjured and also that no member of the public who was in the busy trading estate that afternoon was hit.
“Their reckless actions put people at significant risk of harm and that has been reflected by both the seriousness of the offences they have been convicted of, but also the lengthy prison sentences they have both been given.
“They attempted to escape justice but were located and arrested over the following days following a significant police investigation.
“These two dangerous men pose a serious risk to the public and I’m pleased that they have now been taken off our streets for a significant period of time.”