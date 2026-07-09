PC dismissed without notice after gross misconduct proven

A student police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after he was made the subject of a non-molestation order.

PC A, a Bristol-based officer, was dismissed without notice and will be added to the national barred list after an accelerated misconduct hearing held on Wednesday 1 July.

He was made subject to the order in May 2025 due to concerns he had harassed a person. The order was extended in April of this year and the Professional Standards Department was informed the same month.

At Wednesday’s hearing, chaired by former Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden, PC A was found to have breached the standard of professional behaviour for conduct.

The officer was granted anonymity to protect the identity of those affected by the order.

Det Supt Larisa Hunt, the head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “Police officers are expected to uphold high standards which the vast majority do while having unwavering commitment to serving their communities. “PC A’s behaviour is a clear breach of these standards and of the trust the public should have in officers. He has no place in Avon and Somerset Police or any role in law enforcement more widely. “We know we still have a way to go in addressing this sort of behaviour towards women and girls, but it is something we are working hard to root out.”

The full outcome of this hearing will be added to the misconduct section of our website when it is available.