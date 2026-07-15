Police honour young people making a difference across Avon and Somerset

Weston-super-Mare’s iconic Grand Pier played host to The Children and Young People Policing Awards for a third year on Wednesday 8 July.

Launched by Avon and Somerset Police in 2024, the annual event recognises the exceptional actions of some of our youngest members of our communities. From selfless actions in frightening situations, volunteering to help others, driving positive change and undertaking impressive fundraising activity, all nominees for the awards were worthy contenders.

Based on Avon and Somerset Police’s core values of Caring, Courageous, Inclusive and Learning, the awards showcase how these values transcend the workplace and are modelled in everyday life. Although each nomination story was distinct, they were united by a shared theme: going above and beyond to support and improve the wellbeing of others, the wider community, and themselves.

The afternoon event was an opportunity for families, friends, carers, school staff, charity representatives, police officers and police staff to listen to inspiring stories and celebrate individual successes.

Youth Project and Engagement Coordinator Claire Maidment, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The Children and Young People Policing Awards continue to shine a light on incredible young people who lead by example, support others, and show remarkable resilience. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise their achievements and thank them for the positive impact they have made and continue to make in their communities.”

The winners and runners up are as follows:

Inclusive – awarded by Alex Raikes, Chief Executive, SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality).

Winner: Alissa



Alissa has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in the face of adversity. She has shown strength and determination by speaking out, not only advocating for herself but also standing up for others and challenging unacceptable behaviour.



Beyond her personal experiences, Alissa is committed to creating positive change. As an active member of the Youth Council with Five Rivers Fostering Agency, she is contributing to the development of an educational programme aimed at raising awareness and preventing bullying behaviours. Through her advocacy and leadership, Alissa is helping to empower others and promote a more inclusive and respectful environment for young people.

Runner up: Kora



Kora consistently demonstrates kindness, empathy, and respect for those around her. As a play leader, she supports younger children to feel included and engaged, always going out of her way to make others feel valued and supported. Kora has shown real strength and resilience and uses her experience to help others in similar situations. Her compassion, patience, and commitment to creating a positive environment make Kora a truly deserving recipient of this award.



Krystal Keeley, Director, Unique Voice CIC with the winners of the Courageous award.

Courageous – awarded by Krystal Keeley, Director, Unique Voice CIC.

Winner: Nala



Nala demonstrated exceptional courage and initiative in a serious and rapidly unfolding situation. She calmly contacted emergency services, clearly explaining what had happened, providing accurate descriptions and communicating her concerns with composure and clarity. Her actions played a vital role in the case and demonstrated outstanding courage, awareness, and responsibility well beyond her years.



Winner: Jay



In February 2026, Jay showed remarkable courage and compassion when he noticed a distressed individual on a bridge. Jay took immediate action, approaching the person and asking his friend to call 999. Jay spoke with calmness and empathy, offering reassurance and support in a moment of crisis. His quick thinking, kindness, and emotional maturity played a vital role in ensuring the person was not left alone at a critical time. His actions reflect outstanding bravery and humanity.

Runner up: Mason



Mason has shown remarkable resilience and strength following the unexpected loss of his mother just weeks before starting secondary school. He is a positive presence both in and out of youth club, always smiling, eager to help, and keen to learn. His determination, positivity, and character make him a truly deserving recipient of this award.



Learning – awarded by Assistant Chief Constable Jon Cummins, Avon and Somerset Police.

Winner: Keira



Keira is recognised for her strong sense of care and community responsibility. During a visit to Clevedon beach, she chose to pause her own plans after noticing significant litter that posed a risk to wildlife and the public. Showing initiative and leadership, Keira led an impromptu beach clean, removing harmful waste including aerosol cans, vapes, and plastics. Her actions reflected genuine concern for the environment and others and made an immediate difference, leaving the area cleaner and safer.



Runner up: Daniel



Daniel demonstrates a strong commitment to learning and personal growth, both for himself and others. Alongside his day job, he volunteers his time to support children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and neurodivergence, using his own lived experience of autism to guide and inspire. He actively challenges stereotypes, embraces new opportunities, and encourages others to develop their skills and confidence. Through his patience, dedication, and willingness to share knowledge, Dan creates a positive learning environment where young people feel supported and empowered.







Alex Raikes, Chief Executive, SARI with Alisa, winner of the Inclusive Award and Assistant Chief Constable Jon Cummins with Keira, the winner of the Learning Award.

Caring – awarded by Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey, Avon and Somerset Police

Winner: Isla



Isla consistently demonstrates compassion and courage through her selfless actions. She independently raised £75 for St Margaret’s Hospice by selling her own belongings and went on to raise £310 for Dementia UK by completing a challenging obstacle course.



In her daily life, she shows care for others by litter picking, supporting neighbours in need, and actively contributing to her local church. She also showed remarkable bravery when helping a pregnant woman who had fallen in a supermarket, comforting her young child and offering support in a distressing situation.

