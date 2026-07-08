Burglary warning issued as warmer weather returns

Homeowners and motorists are being urged to review their security measures during the warmer summer months.

Police have reported a recent rise in vehicle crime in Bath and North East Somerset, Somerset and South Gloucestershire. Many of these incidents have involved burglars targeting insecure properties to steal car keys.

Superintendent Ronald Lungu, Local Policing, Bath and North East Somerset and Force Local Crime Lead, said: “While summer brings longer, brighter days, the warmer weather also sees an increase in opportunistic burglaries and car thefts. We urge residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and review security arrangements and how keys are stored. “During periods of hot weather, people are also more likely to leave windows, doors or vehicles open. Even when trying to keep cool, it’s important not to compromise your security. Please do what you can to make your home and vehicles a harder target for burglars.”

Avon and Somerset Police recommend:

Check doors and windows are closed and locked. If you have an alarm, ensure you use it when locking up at night, as well as when you go out. During hot weather, avoid leaving accessible windows or doors open when a property is unattended.

Keep both house and car keys out of sight and reach. A significant amount of vehicle crime is committed when car keys are stolen during burglaries. Keep keys in a locked cupboard or cabinet or, at night, take them to bed with you. Never leave a spare key in a convenient hiding place, such as under a doormat or in a flowerpot.

Invest in a key safe or lock box to securely store your house and car keys when you are not using them. These can be purchased for as little as £5.

Use a signal- blocking pouch (Faraday Bag) to help prevent keyless car thefts. These can also be purchased for as little as £5.

Using security lighting. Security lights with sensors at the front and back of your property can deter opportunistic criminals. Internally, time switches can be used to turn on lights, radios and other appliances while you are out. This will give the impression that someone is in the property when no one is home.