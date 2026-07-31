Police tackle anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and disorder in Bridgwater
Three people have been arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and disorder in Bridgwater town centre on Sunday 26 July.
Following a 999 call, officers attended the Eastover area of Bridgwater where a shop door had shattered. Initial enquiries indicated that three people, all aged under 18, were involved.
It was reported that two boys had entered the shop where a number of items were damaged and alcohol stolen. A drink can was then thrown at a shop worker, and the glass door at the premises was broken.
Supported by Somerset Council CCTV operators and the police drone team, officers from West Somerset Patrol Team 2 located the two boys, aged 12 and 13, who were arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary, criminal damage and assault. A 12-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. They have since been released on conditional police bail.
Patrol Inspector Sam Griffiths said: “Local businesses should be able to operate without fear of intimidation and abuse, and we’ll take robust action against perpetrators of anti-social behaviour and violence.
“While the overwhelming majority of young people engage positively in our communities, three young people have been arrested in connection with this incident. The allegations are serious, but I recognise those involved are children. Our neighbourhood and early intervention teams will speak to their parents and work closely with partner agencies to better understand the factors that may have contributed to their actions, and to ensure appropriate safeguarding and support are in place.
“Addressing the root causes of offending at an early stage is vital to prevent escalation, reduce the risk of future harm, and help young people make positive choices.
“Keeping our communities safe remains our priority. Through patrols, intelligence-led activity and partnership working, we’ll continue to target those intent on causing harm in the town.”