Police tackle anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and disorder in Bridgwater 

Three people have been arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and disorder in Bridgwater town centre on Sunday 26 July.

Following a 999 call, officers attended the Eastover area of Bridgwater where a shop door had shattered. Initial enquiries indicated that three people, all aged under 18, were involved.

It was reported that two boys had entered the shop where a number of items were damaged and alcohol stolen. A drink can was then thrown at a shop worker, and the glass door at the premises was broken.

Supported by Somerset Council CCTV operators and the police drone team, officers from West Somerset Patrol Team 2 located the two boys, aged 12 and 13, who were arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary, criminal damage and assault. A 12-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. They have since been released on conditional police bail.