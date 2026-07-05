Policing operation stood up during community celebration in St Pauls

Large crowds into the tens of thousands were seen gathering in and around the St Pauls area of Bristol for the traditional ‘Carnival’ celebrations yesterday (Saturday 4 July).

Officers were deployed to the area as part of a policing operation to provide reassurance and ensure the safety of members of the public.

During the event, which saw the majority of crowds disperse at around midnight, officers made number of arrests:

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray, one of whom was also arrested for possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, being in possession of a bladed article, and being in possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Officers also arrested one person on suspicion of dangerous driving but they were de-arrested a short time later.

One man, 33-year-old Iyub Mohammed from St Pauls, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 6 July) charged with being drunk and disorderly and for breaching a Community Protection Notice. The charge follows another arrest made during the event yesterday.