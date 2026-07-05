Policing operation stood up during community celebration in St Pauls
Large crowds into the tens of thousands were seen gathering in and around the St Pauls area of Bristol for the traditional ‘Carnival’ celebrations yesterday (Saturday 4 July).
Officers were deployed to the area as part of a policing operation to provide reassurance and ensure the safety of members of the public.
During the event, which saw the majority of crowds disperse at around midnight, officers made number of arrests:
- Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray, one of whom was also arrested for possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
- Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent
- A teenager was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, being in possession of a bladed article, and being in possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Officers also arrested one person on suspicion of dangerous driving but they were de-arrested a short time later.
One man, 33-year-old Iyub Mohammed from St Pauls, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 6 July) charged with being drunk and disorderly and for breaching a Community Protection Notice. The charge follows another arrest made during the event yesterday.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Tom Tooth said: “More than 300 officers and staff were involved throughout the day and into the night to ensure the safety of those attending this important cultural event.
“We were very grateful for the engagement of members of the community before and during the event to support our policing operation.
“The majority of sound systems were turned off at the times previously indicated to us, as we worked with partners and community members to minimise the impact of the music on the wider community as the event drew to a close.
“While a small number of incidents did occur, and a number of arrests were made, overall the event was peaceful and good-natured.
“Officer numbers began to reduce at 1am and we returned to normal policing at 4am.”
If you witnessed a crime, or have any information which could aid our ongoing enquiries, please call 101 or speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team. You can also report crimes on our website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report